FNC presents UAE Children's Parliament model at Global Parliamentary Conference on Human Rights in Geneva

GENEVA, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Moza Mohammed Al Shehhi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and Member of the Council’s Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the sessions of the Global Parliamentary Conference on Human Rights, held in Geneva, Switzerland, and organised by the IPU under the the official theme "Protecting human rights in the age of disruption: The responsibility of parliaments".

During her participation in a session entitled “Parliamentary Initiatives to Promote Children's Rights”, Al Shehhi highlighted the experience of the United Arab Emirates with the UAE Children's Parliament, describing it as an initiative that provides children with an opportunity to engage in parliamentary work, express their views and participate in discussions on issues that concern them and affect their future. This, she noted, helps instil a culture of participation and dialogue among children from an early age.

She emphasised the importance of involving children in programmes and initiatives that provide them with opportunities for dialogue and self-expression. Such initiatives contribute to building their self-confidence, developing their dialogue skills and ability to accept differing viewpoints, raising their awareness of their rights and responsibilities, and preparing them to participate actively in public life in the future.

She also highlighted the importance of exchanging parliamentary experiences and expertise in the field of children's participation, and benefiting from initiatives that give children the opportunity to express their views and contribute to discussions on issues affecting them, thereby strengthening their presence and participation in society.