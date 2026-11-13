Euro area international trade in goods deficit hit €10.3 bn in September 2026

BRUSSELS, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The first estimates of euro area balance showed a €10.3 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2026, compared with a surplus of €13.5 bn in September 2025.

According to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European UnionThe euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in September 2026 were €272.7 billion, an increase of 6.0% compared with September 2025 (€257.2 bn).

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €283.0 bn, a rise of 16.1% compared with September 2025 (€243.7 bn).

In September 2026, the euro area recorded a trade deficit of €10.3 bn, compared with a deficit of €16.6 bn in in August 2026.

Compared with September 2025, the decline in the euro area balance in September 2026 was driven mainly by a wider energy deficit, which increased from €20.7 bn to €33.0 bn. At the same time, the surplus in machinery and vehicles narrowed from €10.0 bn to €3.0 bn.

In January to September 2026, the euro area recorded a deficit of €36.5 bn, compared with a surplus of €102.2 bn in January-September 2025.

The euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €2 263.4 bn (an increase of 2.4% compared with January-September 2025), and imports rose to €2 299.9 bn (an increase of 9.2% compared with January-September 2025).

Intra-euro area trade rose to €2 112.6 bn in January-September 2026, up by 5.7% compared with January-September 2025.

The EU balance showed a €16.8 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2026, compared with a surplus of €11.4 bn in September 2025.

The extra-EU exports of goods in September 2026 were €240.1 billion, up by 4.7% compared with September 2025 (€229.4 bn).

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €256.9 bn, up by 17.9% compared with September 2025 (€218.0 bn).

In September 2026, the EU recorded a trade deficit of €16.8 bn, improving from a €25.3 bn deficit in August 2026.

However, compared with September 2025, when the EU had a trade surplus of €11.4 bn, this indicated a deterioration of €28.2 bn.The decrease was mainly driven by a higher deficit in energy sector ( from €-24.1 bn to €-37.6 bn), and a narrowed surplus in machineries and vehicles ( from €13.1 bn to €3.3 bn).