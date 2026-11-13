TAHKEEM explores future of arbitration: human, artificial or hybrid?

SHARJAH, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (TAHKEEM) participated in Dubai Arbitration Week 2026, hosting a specialised panel discussion titled “The Arbitrator of the Future: Human, Artificial, or Hybrid?” to explore the future of arbitration amid rapid technological advancements and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI).

The session highlighted the role of human judgement in modern arbitration, examining the transformations reshaping international arbitration and the implications of AI for arbitration practices, dispute resolution mechanisms, and the evolving responsibilities of arbitrators in an increasingly technology-driven legal landscape.

Held at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the discussion brought together Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Echlah, Director of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre; Dr. Zeina Obeid, Partner at Obeid & Partners; and Dr. Jalal El Ahdab, Partner at Fidal in Paris.

The discussion was co-moderated by Nassif BouMalhab, Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Group at Greenberg Traurig, and Mohieeldin Elbana, Founder and CEO of QAF Legal.

The panel addressed several key issues shaping the future of arbitration, including the boundaries of AI integration into arbitral proceedings and its potential applications in document review, legal evidence analysis, and case management. Participants also examined challenges relating to confidentiality, data protection, transparency, and accountability, emphasising the importance of safeguarding arbitrators’ independence and discretionary authority in rendering awards and decisions.

Dr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla said: “The international arbitration sector is undergoing rapid transformations that call for a reassessment of traditional practices and an exploration of the opportunities presented by emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

While these technologies offer significant potential to analyse information, accelerate proceedings, and enhance the efficiency of dispute management, the essence of arbitration remains firmly rooted in legal expertise and the independent professional judgement of arbitrators, which requires a thorough understanding of the legal contexts, facts, and specific circumstances surrounding each dispute.”

He added: “The challenge is not simply to choose between human arbitrators and artificial intelligence, but rather to determine how these technologies can be integrated responsibly and effectively to enhance the efficiency of arbitration proceedings without compromising the fundamental principles of justice, impartiality, and confidentiality. This underscores the importance of developing regulatory frameworks and professional practices that keep pace with these changes while ensuring that arbitral decisions remain grounded in independent human judgement and professional accountability.”

TAHKEEM's participation in Dubai Arbitration Week 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing specialised legal dialogue, facilitating knowledge exchange with international institutions and experts, and keeping pace with developments shaping the future of arbitration and dispute resolution. These efforts contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the arbitration ecosystem and reinforcing the UAE's position as a regional and international hub for arbitration and dispute resolution.