Nahyan bin Mubarak visits 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine – Abu Dhabi 2026, organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), and under the theme “Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested''.

Launched on 9th November, it brings together a distinguished group of military and medical leaders, experts, specialists and researchers from around the world.

During his tour of the exhibition accompanying the congress, Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the latest solutions, technologies and innovations in military medicine and healthcare. He also heard from representatives of participating organisations and companies about key initiatives and advanced medical technologies, as well as their role in developing healthcare systems, enhancing medical readiness, and strengthening responses to emergencies, crises and disasters.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of this global event reflects its firmly established commitment to promoting the values of coexistence and strengthening dialogue and cooperation among peoples. It also underscores the UAE’s position as an international hub that brings together expertise and talent from around the world to exchange knowledge and develop joint solutions that serve humanity and protect lives, in line with its vision of placing people at the heart of its development and progress priorities.

He said that medicine is a noble humanitarian mission that transcends borders and differences, bringing peoples and institutions together in the service of humanity, the preservation of human dignity and the protection of lives.

The congress embodies the values upheld by the UAE, founded on tolerance, coexistence and international cooperation, by bringing together leading experts and specialists from around the world under the banner of science and knowledge to exchange expertise, enhance medical readiness and strengthen capabilities to respond to shared health and humanitarian challenges, he added.

He said that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of this international scientific gathering reflects the global confidence in the UAE’s standing and its ability to build bridges of communication and cooperation among countries and institutions. He emphasised that military medicine represents a model of humanitarian cooperation, in which collective efforts and expertise come together to save lives and provide care...