Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Georgia's FM

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

During the call, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors aligned with the development priorities of both countries.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on these issues.