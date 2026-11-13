Abu Dhabi court convicts 10 defendants in hotel brawl, sentencing them to 6 months in prison, a Dh300,000 fine and deportation

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted 10 defendants over a group brawl inside a hotel, which was filmed and caused public disorder following previous disputes between them.

Six defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences for disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives. Two others were fined Dh50,000 each for disturbing public security and assaulting others.

The ninth and tenth defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl. The court also ordered the confiscation of their phones and deletion of the footage.

The case followed investigations by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution after police arrested those directly involved in the brawl and two others who filmed and circulated the footage. All were referred to the competent court.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the law against acts that threaten public security and endanger people's safety, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law, maintaining public order and protecting society's security and stability.