Dubai Police issue 27,756 traffic fines in October

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police issued 27,756 traffic fines in October, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and crack down on dangerous driving behaviours.

The traffic department is sharing footage of unsafe driving behaviors captured by its smart traffic monitoring system.

The AI-powered systems are helping authorities identify dangerous driving behaviours that put motorists, passengers and pedestrians at risk, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said.

Dubai Police also announced plans to increase the number of smart monitoring devices across internal roads and major highways, strengthening efforts to detect traffic offences and improve road safety.