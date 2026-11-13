46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine 2026 concludes in Abu Dhabi, Rwanda to host 2028 edition

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine - Abu Dhabi 2026, the largest and most influential gathering of its kind in the Middle East and the wider region, concluded its activities today, following five days of scientific sessions, workshops and specialised exhibitions that attracted more than 12,000 participants, including experts and specialists from the military and civilian healthcare sectors worldwide. During the closing session, it was announced that the Republic of Rwanda will host the next edition in 2028.

The first edition of the congress to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, and the largest of its kind in the region, welcomed representatives from 125 countries, more than 120 exhibitors, and delegations representing 61 ministries of defence. The congress also featured 383 speakers across 73 scientific sessions, specialised courses and 17 practical workshops, which translated knowledge into practical skills.

The UAE’s hosting of this international event underscores its commitment to multilateral cooperation, strengthening international medical and humanitarian partnerships, and advancing national capabilities in military medicine. It also reinforces the country’s role as an active partner in global efforts to strengthen healthcare systems, address emerging challenges, and protect human lives.

The UAE’s hosting of the congress, organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group and under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), marked a pivotal milestone in international cooperation in military medicine. During the event, the UAE assumed the presidency of the ICMM, represented by Major General Staff Aisha Sultan Mohammed Al Dhaheri. This step reflects the international confidence in Emirati expertise and the UAE’s growing role in advancing military medical systems and strengthening cooperation among member states.

In his closing remarks, Brigadier General Ahmed Mohammed Al Saadi, Chairman of the Congress Scientific Committee, said: "We were keen to ensure that the congress went beyond the traditional concept of scientific knowledge exchange, serving instead as a platform for translating research and expertise into practical skills and applicable solutions.

This was achieved through an integrated scientific programme combining specialised sessions, practical workshops and scientific discussions, contributing to the advancement of medical practices and enhancing the readiness of healthcare personnel to address various challenges."

He added: "The true value of this event lies in the lasting impact of its outcomes and the professional and scientific connections it has established among specialists from around the world. This stems from our shared responsibility to advance military medicine, improve the quality of healthcare, and strengthen the ability to respond swiftly and effectively, ultimately achieving our highest goal of protecting and saving lives."

Held under the theme ‘’Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested’’, the congress programme featured more than 700 scientific abstracts covering five main themes: health examinations and medical readiness; medical and surgical care; logistical readiness and supply chains; research and innovation; and technical committees.

Discussions and scientific sessions focused on advanced surgical care in the field, medical readiness among military personnel, the growing role of artificial intelligence in military medicine, and other topics relevant to the sector.

The closing ceremony also featured the presentation of the International Committee of Military Medicine's scientific awards in recognition of outstanding contributions made during the congress by researchers and medical and research specialists from participating countries around the world.

Held every two years, it unites senior military medical leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, academics, and industry partners from across the globe. The Congress serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, exploring the latest advances in operational medicine, field surgery, disaster response, humanitarian health, and emerging medical technologies.

The congress serves as a leading international platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing the latest practices, technologies, and innovations in military and civilian medicine. It also explores ways to advance field medical care, strengthen preparedness and response to emergencies, crises, and disasters, and improve the efficiency of healthcare services across diverse operational environments, ultimately contributing to protecting lives.

The scientific programme addressed key topics, including the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in military medicine, military-civilian medical integration, mass-casualty and disaster response, mental health and rehabilitation, medical evacuation, medical supplies and logistics, and the future of healthcare in operational environments.

The congress also featured an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest healthcare solutions, technologies and innovations, with the participation of national and international organisations and companies. The exhibition provides a platform for strengthening partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in advancing medical and defence healthcare services.