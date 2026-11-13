Austria sets a record for electric vehicle sales in October

VIENNA, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria set a new record for electric vehicle registrations in October, with sales surging by 63.3% compared to the same month last year.

Data released by Austria’s Ministry of Innovation and Mobility revealed that 8,434 new electric vehicles were registered in October, accounting for 34.9% of the total 24,174 newly registered vehicles.

October also saw the registration of 3,420 plug-in hybrid vehicles, bringing the combined market share of electric and Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs) to approximately 49% of Austria’s new car market.

From January to October 2026, 265,282 total cars were registered, with battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) making up roughly 27% of the total (a 39.5% increase year-over-year).

Austrian Transport and Innovation Minister Peter Hanke said the latest figures reflect a clear shift in consumer preferences, stating: "Austria is making rapid strides towards becoming a leading country in electric vehicle adoption.