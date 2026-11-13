Dubai Police bring community together for round 2 of Ride with Police tomorrow

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police will welcome cycling enthusiasts tomorrow, Saturday, 14 November, for the second round of Ride with Police, bringing the community together for a morning of fitness, teamwork and shared experiences.

Starting and finishing at Meydan Cycle Park, the 65 km ride will see amateur and professional cyclists take to the road alongside Team Dubai Police riders, united by their love of cycling.

The initiative is organised by the Dubai Police General Command in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, with sponsorship from Mai Dubai and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

Supporting the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, Ride with Police encourages people to stay active, enjoy sport and connect with Dubai Police in a friendly, engaging environment.

Whether they cycle regularly or simply enjoy the challenge of a long ride, participants will have the opportunity to share the experience with fellow cycling enthusiasts.

To accommodate different fitness levels and cycling experience, participants will be divided into four groups of up to 250 cyclists each, with a Team Dubai Police rider leading every group.

The first group will begin its journey at 6:30 am. Participants are asked to arrive at Meydan Cycle Park before 6:00 am to join their groups and receive important safety instructions.

The ride will cover 65 km in total, including the return to Meydan Cycle Park, at a set speed of 30 km/h. There will be no scheduled rest stops.

Throughout the journey, group leaders will guide cyclists, help maintain an organised formation and ensure everyone follows the event instructions.

A great cycling experience starts with everyone looking out for one another.

Dubai Police has arranged dedicated group leaders, route marshals, directional signs, hydration support and first aid services to help participants enjoy the ride safely.

Cyclists are reminded to bring their own bicycles and safety equipment, especially helmets, and to make sure their bicycles are in good condition before setting off.

Participants are also encouraged to stay with their assigned groups, follow the instructions of group leaders and marshals, and pay attention to directional signs throughout the route.

To keep everyone safe, cyclists should avoid distractions such as mobile phones and earphones while riding and remain aware of other participants.

Following a successful first round that attracted 1,200 registered participants, Ride with Police returns with the same goal: bringing people together through sport.

The initiative offers the community a chance to ride alongside Team Dubai Police, share a healthy outdoor activity and experience the teamwork that makes cycling so enjoyable.