Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander of Joint Operations, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), received Major General Staff Awad bin Musleh Al Ahbabi, Commander of Joint Operations, and the accompanying delegation from the UAE’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts and initiatives to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. They also discussed the role of the ERC in delivering humanitarian assistance, meeting the essential needs of those affected, and alleviating their suffering amid the current circumstances.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE’s humanitarian and relief efforts embody the longstanding tradition of giving established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace. He noted that the UAE’s wise leadership, under the presidency of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues to follow this approach by supporting humanitarian initiatives and providing assistance to those in need and affected by crises around the world.

H.H. also emphasised that the UAE will continue its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people, highlighting the importance of the Emirates Red Crescent’s role and the expansion of its relief initiatives to help alleviate the suffering of affected people and meet their humanitarian needs.

During the meeting, Major General Staff Awad bin Musleh Al Ahbabi presented a commemorative gift to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his efforts and continued support for humanitarian and relief work, as well as his contributions to strengthening the efforts and humanitarian initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.