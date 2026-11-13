Public Prosecution launched investigation into Fujairah accident that claimed lives of 14 people, initiated proceedings to uncover its causes, determine responsibilities

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the serious traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 12 November 2026, on Sheikh Khalifa Road in the Emirate of Fujairah. The accident resulted in 14 fatalities and approximately 30 injuries, in addition to damage to several vehicles and trucks.

Acting on the directives of Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, a team of Public Prosecution members immediately proceeded to the accident site upon receiving the report. The team was headed by Haitham Ali Al Hammadi, First Chief Prosecutor at Fujairah Public Prosecution. They began inspecting the scene, examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, and taking the necessary legal measures to establish its causes and determine responsibilities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Road in the direction of Fujairah. The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

The Public Prosecution ordered the impoundment of the truck and damaged vehicles and assigned specialists to conduct the necessary technical examinations, particularly of the braking systems. It also ordered the extraction of data from tracking devices and speed-recording systems to establish the technical causes of the accident and determine whether road safety requirements had been observed.

Following the interrogation of the truck driver involved in the accident, the Public Prosecution ordered his pretrial detention, with the necessary security measures in place while he remains in hospital. It also ordered laboratory tests, the confiscation of his passport and driving licence, and instructed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive technical report on both accidents.

Since the accident occurred, the Public Prosecution has continued to hear statements from witnesses and injured individuals and pursue its investigations to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident and determine legal responsibilities, paving the way for appropriate action against anyone found responsible.

As part of the procedures to identify the victims, the Public Prosecution ordered forensic examinations to determine the causes of death, as well as DNA testing and comparisons with samples provided by the victims' families, ensuring that identification procedures are completed promptly and in accordance with the law.

The Public Prosecution affirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances and factors that led to the accident and determine whether any violations of road safety requirements or legal responsibilities contributed to its occurrence, with a view to taking legal action against anyone found responsible.

The Public Prosecution extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery. It reaffirmed its commitment to completing the investigations with the utmost diligence and efficiency to ensure justice and safeguard the safety of all road users.