'One Billion Steps Challenge' engages 146,000 residents in making Dubai’s residential communities healthier and more active

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The “One Billion Steps Challenge”, launched by Dubai Residential as part of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, is transforming residential communities into environments that encourage physical activity and social engagement.

The initiative aims to engage more than 146,000 residents across 21 residential communities in achieving a collective target of one billion steps within a month, promoting a culture of healthy living as an everyday practice that begins within residential neighbourhoods.

Launched on 1st November and running for 29 days, the initiative goes beyond traditional sporting competitions by offering a community-wide experience that brings individuals and families together around a shared goal. It seeks to create a lasting impact on healthy behaviours by encouraging residents to make use of sports facilities and communal spaces located close to their homes.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Residential, said the initiative reflects a broader vision that places residents’ health and well-being at the heart of residential community development.

He explained that the company aims to transform individual physical activity into a collective achievement that strengthens communication and social connections among residents.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the ultimate objective extends beyond reaching one billion steps during the challenge. Rather, it focuses on establishing simple, sustainable healthy habits that make physical activity a natural part of everyday life for individuals and families, instead of an activity limited to temporary sporting events.

He noted that Dubai Residential designed the initiative to reflect the scale and diversity of its residential communities while making participation accessible to as many residents as possible.

Participation is facilitated through the UAE-based Daftry fitness rewards application, which enables users to track their daily steps and contribute them to the collective total, reinforcing a sense of shared responsibility and teamwork in achieving the target.

The scale of participation highlights the growing role of residential communities beyond providing housing, positioning them as effective platforms for supporting health and social initiatives.

This is particularly significant given the diversity of residents’ age groups and lifestyles, as well as the opportunities to incorporate movement and physical activity into everyday routines.

Al Suwaidi said Dubai Residential continues to strengthen this environment by providing high-quality sports facilities and organising community events that encourage residents to use them.

He added that the challenge features a range of sporting and family activities across several communities, including Layan, Shorooq, Ghoroob and The Gardens.

These activities include yoga, Zumba and high-intensity workouts, alongside interactive experiences designed for different family members.

He further highlighted the initiative’s contribution to strengthening social relationships among residents by creating opportunities for neighbours and families to connect and participate in shared experiences, fostering a greater sense of belonging and making residential communities more connected and vibrant.

To encourage participation, Dubai Residential has allocated gift cards worth more than AED30,000 for the most active residents.

Participants also have the opportunity to win prizes from a rewards pool valued at AED1 million through the Daftry application, while partnerships with several organisations provide additional experiences and benefits.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the initiative forms part of an integrated approach to investing in quality of life.

He explained that Dubai Residential continues to make substantial investments in developing its residential communities and upgrading sports facilities, green spaces and communal areas to create an environment that encourages healthier and more active lifestyles.

He noted that Dubai Residential, part of Dubai Holding Asset Management, has a portfolio comprising 22 residential communities and more than 35,900 residential units, serving over 146,000 residents.

This extensive portfolio strengthens the company’s ability to expand community initiatives and reach diverse segments of the population.

Looking ahead, Al Suwaidi said Dubai Residential’s vision focuses on developing programmes related to health, well-being and community activities, while strengthening partnerships with government and private-sector entities.

These efforts aim to ensure that the positive impact of such initiatives continues throughout the year rather than being limited to sporting seasons and events.

He stressed that integrated residential communities play an important role in reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live and work.

Quality of life, he explained, begins with the environment surrounding individuals, their access to facilities and services, and their ability to engage in activities that enhance their health and social connections.

The “One Billion Steps Challenge” reflects this approach by bringing the objectives of the Dubai Fitness Challenge into residents’ everyday lives, transforming participation in a citywide initiative into a collective experience within residential neighbourhoods.