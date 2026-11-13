Foreign Minister of Montenegro visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ervin Ibrahimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Aleksandar Mostrokol, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Montenegro to the UAE, and an accompanying delegation.

He and the delegation toured the Mosque’s halls and outer arcades, and learned about the history of its founding and its civilisational message of coexistence, tolerance and openness to others, which stems from the legacy and values of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They also learned about the significant role Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre plays in introducing tolerant Islamic culture and strengthening cultural dialogue among cultures and peoples around the world.

Cultural Tour Specialist Hamad Al Balushi gave the guest and the delegation a detailed explanation of the Mosque’s beauty and the exquisite Islamic architectural arts evident in every corner. He also spoke about the finest achievements of Islamic civilisation through the ages, from arts to geometric designs which, in all their variety and diversity, came together in the design of the Mosque, reflecting the harmony of cultures united in a single creative work.

The Mosque’s guest was presented with a copy of the book “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, which highlights the Mosque’s unique architectural art and takes readers on an illustrated journey through its beauty, with a selection of photographs that won the “Spaces of Light” Photography Award.