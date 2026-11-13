EU: GDP up by 0.5% , employment stable in Q3

BRUSSELS, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the third quarter of 2026, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the second quarter of 2026, GDP had increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.7% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU in the third quarter of 2026, after +1.2% in the euro area and +1.4% in the EU in the previous quarter.

During the third quarter of 2026, GDP in the United States increased by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter (after +0.6% in the second quarter of 2026). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 2.1% (after +2.2% in the previous quarter).

The number of employed persons remained stable in both the euro area and the EU in the third quarter of 2026, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, employment had increased by 0.1% in both areas.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU in the third quarter of 2026, after +0.5% in the euro area and +0.4% in the EU in the second quarter of 2026.