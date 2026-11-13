UAE President and Arab League Secretary-General discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, who is visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Secretary-General discussed regional developments and challenges facing the Arab world. They underscored the need to intensify efforts and strengthen ongoing coordination to advance collective Arab action, respond to rapidly changing circumstances, and reinforce regional security and stability.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s key role, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in supporting efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, in line with the aspirations of its countries for a more secure and stable future.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs and officials.