Higher Colleges of Technology partners with New Economy Academy to train 2,000 students in entrepreneurship

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has announced a strategic collaboration with the New Economy Academy to elevate the entrepreneurial knowledge and capabilities of 2,000 students, through a five-year training programme that aims to engage 400 participants annually.

The programme offers students a complete learning experience that combines specialist knowledge with hands-on application, guiding them through the stages of developing an idea and understanding business fundamentals, to developing a launch-ready venture, empowering them to succeed as entrepreneurs.

The collaboration aligns with ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem for young Emiratis.

It also reflects HCT's broader vision to embed a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation among students, empowering them to transition from acquiring knowledge to applying it in ideas and ventures of real economic and social value. By connecting entrepreneurial skills to practical experience and market needs, HCT is expanding career options available to its students and strengthening their ability to take the initiative, build their own businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy of the future.

Ayesha Markhan, Acting Vice President of Employability and Knowledge Economy at the Higher Colleges of Technology, said: "At HCT, we prepare our students for a professional future in which opportunities and pathways are increasingly varied, through an educational model that combines academic knowledge and practical application, and builds their capacity to innovate and take initiative.

Our collaboration with the New Economy Academy is an extension of this approach. It gives students real-world experience in entrepreneurship and a deep understanding of what starting and growing a business actually requires, which in turn widens the options open to them for applying their knowledge and skills in their careers."

Markhan added: "We look forward to seeing the results of this collaboration and to helping foster a spirit of initiative among our students, giving them the confidence to turn their ideas into practical ventures grounded in a real understanding of market needs, and to take considered steps toward starting their own businesses. We believe that developing entrepreneurial capabilities among young people opens new opportunities for them to shape their own futures, strengthens their ability to contribute across a range of economic sectors and supports the UAE's wider development."

Dr. Laila Faridoon, Chief Executive Officer of the New Economy Academy, said: "Working with the Higher Colleges of Technology allows us to take part in empowering young Emirati talent with the knowledge and skills entrepreneurship demands. The programme focuses on combining entrepreneurial thinking with practical training in how businesses are built, so participants can test their ideas against market needs and understand business models along with their financial and operational requirements.

Discussing their projects with specialists gives them the chance to revisit and refine their thinking and strengthens their ability to present ideas clearly and with confidence. Our aim is to establish an entrepreneurial culture that pairs ambition with knowledge, and to encourage young people to move from aspiring to start a business toward being genuinely prepared to do it.”

Students will join the core track of the New Economy Academy's ‘Emirati Entrepreneurship Essentials’ programme, covering entrepreneurial thinking and the UAE's entrepreneurship landscape, alongside business model development, financial planning, business set-up planning, and skills in pitching and marketing.

The programme combines remote learning with in-person training and is designed to progress in stages, moving students from grasping the fundamentals of entrepreneurship to applying them to their own ideas. Participants will learn about business set-up requirements, practice building business models, analyse markets and target audience, and understand the financial and operational aspects of business.

The experience covers creating presentations and refining their pitch, culminating in presenting their projects to an assessment panel and drawing on specialist feedback to improve them. This applied approach helps students test whether their ideas are viable, identify the challenges and opportunities ahead, and build a realistic understanding of the steps required to take an idea to a workable venture.

The collaboration reflects HCT’s commitment to developing the student experience and equipping students with the knowledge and practical skills to turn ideas into viable ventures and enter the world of entrepreneurship with confidence.

It also reflects HCT’s commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships with specialist institutions and organisations, enriching the learning and training opportunities available to students and strengthening the connection between their education and the practical demands of the UAE's growing economic sectors. Such efforts contribute to raising a proactive generation who will actively shape the economy of the future.