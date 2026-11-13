Minister of Sports welcomes UAE delegation following return from Dakar 2026, hails historic achievement

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, welcomed the UAE sports delegation upon its return home from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The nation's athletes secured five medals, marking the UAE's best-ever medal haul in the history of its participation in the Games.

Joining Dr. Al Falasi at the reception were Major General Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation; Qais Al Dhalai and Abdulaziz Al Salman, Board Members of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Anas Al Otaiba, President of the UAE Boxing Federation; and Eng. Hanadi Khalifa Al Kabouri President of the UAE Archery Federation, alongside representatives of sports federations and the athletes' families.

Dr. Al Falasi congratulated the athletes, commending their outstanding performances, and recognised the delegation's technical and administrative teams for their support. He also praised the role of sports federations and the athletes' families in creating an environment conducive to achieving this success. The UAE's medal tally included gold medals for Riyan Malhan in badminton and Saeed Omar in the 400 metres, a silver medal for Arwa Ali in the 100 metres and bronze medals for Aisha Mohammed in the 400 metres and Moaz Wael in boxing.

Dr. Al Falasi affirmed that the historic results at Dakar 2026 provide tangible evidence of the effectiveness of the UAE's approach to advancing competitive sports, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031.

This approach connects early talent identification with structured development and specialised training programmes, supporting athletes' progression to elite and high-performance levels. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Sports, sports federations and relevant stakeholders in driving these efforts, reaffirming the commitment to further strengthening this pathway and expanding the pool of athletes capable of competing at major international championships.