Ajman Transport, Ajman Club sign MoU to strengthen institutional integration and strategic partnership

AJMAN, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ajman Cultural and Sports Club to strengthen cooperation and develop their strategic partnership, supporting sports events, providing transport services for fans, and enhancing institutional integration in areas of mutual interest.

The memorandum was signed by Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at Ajman Transport, and Dr Hamdan Mohammed Al Ali, Board Member and Finance Director at Ajman Cultural and Sports Club, in the presence of Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of Ajman Transport, and Saud Sultan Al Saeedi, Director of Investment and Marketing at the Club.

The agreement reflects both entities’ commitment to strengthening institutional relations, exchanging expertise and benefiting from best practices to serve their shared strategic objectives.

Under the memorandum, Ajman Transport will provide the buses required to transport fans to and from stadiums during matches and sports events within the Emirate of Ajman, facilitating fans’ travel and supporting the organisation of sports events.

The memorandum also includes cooperation in organising sports activities and initiatives. Ajman Cultural and Sports Club will organise sports events, make its sports hall available for use, and provide tickets for Ajman Transport employees to attend the team’s matches, encouraging participation in sports events and support for the team.

The partnership forms part of Ajman Transport’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with sports institutions and develop transport services associated with community and sports events. It contributes to supporting the sports sector in the emirate, enhancing community participation, and improving the quality of services provided to the public.