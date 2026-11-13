Morocco secures nearly €434.4mn for reforms and resilience

RABAT, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Moroccan government and the African Development Bank Group have signed a financing agreement of €434.4 million to accelerate the structural transformation of the Moroccan economy and foster stronger, more inclusive growth that is resilient to external and climate-related shocks.

The agreement, signed in Rabat on 13 November 2026 by Fouzi Lekjaa, the Minister of Economy, Finance and Public Performance and Governor of the Bank for Morocco, and Achraf Hassan Tarsim, the African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Morocco, will support the third phase of the Economic Governance and Climate Change Resilience Support Programme (PGRCC-Phase III), which aims to strengthen the role of the private sector as a driver of investment and value creation, while refocusing the State on its strategic functions.

The operation is aligned with the Bank Group’s Four Cardinal Points and with the Kingdom’s strategic priorities to accelerate economic transformation and strengthen its long-term resilience.

The first component of the financing will focus on strengthening public sector capacity while the second component will strengthen the Kingdom’s climate and energy resilience and accelerate its transition to a low-carbon economy.

This new phase of the programme will also consolidate reforms undertaken in previous phases, while helping Morocco address the effects of the crisis in the Middle East, particularly higher energy and transport costs.