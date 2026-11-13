e7 reports 15.4% revenue growth, 56.5% rise in net profit in 9M 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- e7 Group (ADX: E7) reported a 15.4% increase in revenue to AED536.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, while reported net profit after tax rose 56.5% to AED91.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 22.6% to AED178.8 million, with the gross profit margin improving to 33.3%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21.8% to AED119.5 million, with a margin of 22.3%.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chairman of e7 Group, said, “Our nine-month performance reflects continued progress in e7’s growth strategy, with Identity Solutions delivering 29% revenue growth. We are building on our established secure printing capabilities while expanding our physical and digital solutions offering. Supported by our debt-free balance sheet, we remain well positioned to invest in growth, pursue opportunities that strengthen our platform and maintain our commitment to long-term shareholder value.”

Revenue from Identity Solutions increased 28.6% to AED291 million in the first nine months, while Printing and Education revenue rose 6.4% to AED166.2 million.

Meanwhile, Packaging revenue declined 8.6% to AED25.7 million, and Logistics revenue fell 1.4% to AED53.8 million.

Esteban Gómez Nadal, Group Chief Executive Officer of e7 Group, said, “Led by our proven track record in Identity Solutions, e7 delivered 15% reported revenue growth and 22% EBITDA growth in the first nine months of 2026. Printing and Education also delivered a strong third quarter, with revenue increasing 51% sequentially, supported by higher education-related activity. While the mix of work delivered in Q3 and operating costs affected margins, our nine-month results demonstrate the strength of our broader portfolio. We remain focused on executing our programmes, developing our capabilities and driving operational efficiency across the Group.”

In the third quarter of 2026, Group revenue increased 2.8% year-on-year to AED178.6 million.

Reported net profit after tax rose 9.5% year-on-year to AED30.7 million, while reported profit before tax increased 9.4% to AED33.7 million.

Third-quarter EBITDA stood at AED40.5 million, compared with AED46.1 million a year earlier, with the margin at 22.7% against 26.5%. Operating profit reached AED28.8 million, compared with AED36.4 million.

Mark Paver, Group Chief Financial Officer of e7 Group, said, “Our nine-month results reflect higher operating profitability and a significant improvement in cash generation. EBITDA increased 22% to AED119.5m, while net cash generated from operating activities rose to AED132.3m, compared with AED50.0m a year earlier. With no external borrowings and AED490.6m in cash and bank balances as at 30 September 2026, we maintain a strong financial position to support our growth priorities and shareholder returns.”

Net cash generated from operating activities increased to AED132.3 million in the first nine months, compared with AED50 million in the corresponding period last year.