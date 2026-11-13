Dubai to host fifth Salon du Chocolat from 30 November

DUBAI, 13th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the fifth edition of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah from 30th November to 2nd December, coinciding with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Organised by HSME, the exhibition will span 3,500 square metres at Madinat Arena, featuring 360 brands and 120 exhibitors. It is expected to attract more than 7,000 visitors and over 50 pastry chefs, alongside leading chocolatiers and international industry experts.

Antonio Bachour, World's Best Pastry Chef, will attend as Guest of Honour. The event will feature live demonstrations, workshops and professional competitions showcasing innovations in chocolate, pastry and specialty coffee.

Joumana Dammous-Salamé, Managing Director of HSME, said the fifth edition marks a milestone for the exhibition, which has become a platform for culinary talent, businesses and industry professionals. She highlighted its coincidence with Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reflecting the UAE's cultural diversity and Dubai's growing status as an international culinary destination.

The programme includes the Chocolate Fashion Show, bringing together pastry chefs and designers from ESMOD, alongside discussions on sustainability, changing consumer preferences and the future of chocolate, pastry, gelato and coffee.

The exhibition will also feature the Coffee in Good Spirits Championship and interactive activities highlighting emerging industry trends.

Maha El Khoury, Projects and Sales Director at HSME, said the exhibition reflects the evolution of the region's pastry industry and Dubai's growing appeal as a hub for international culinary talent, investment and innovation.