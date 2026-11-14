PureHealth, Nafis partner to empower Emirati talent in healthcare sector

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has partnered with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to recruit 250 Emirati graduates within three years through the National Healthcare Programme, supporting the development of national talent as a cornerstone of the future of this vital sector.

The National Healthcare Programme is one of the most prominent initiatives under Nafis, the UAE’s programme for Emiratisation, and strengthens the partnership between the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and healthcare institutions across the country.

It gives enrolled students practical experience and a route into the job market through mentorship, training, qualifications, and employment opportunities during their studies or after graduation, helping build a generation of qualified Emirati healthcare professionals.

Beginning in 2026, graduates have joined PureHealth Group across eight vital, high-demand specialties, including nursing, physiotherapy, pharmacy, diagnostic imaging, anaesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, health information management and emergency medical services.

The initiative will be delivered through PureHealth's Emirati Development Center (EDC), an integrated national platform designed to qualify and empower national talent and build a sustainable pathway to develop future healthcare leaders.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's strategic objectives to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati talent and empower them in the private sector, particularly in healthcare professions of strategic priority.

It also supports the resilience and future readiness of the national healthcare system by building a strong foundation of qualified national talent. This reinforces the healthcare sector's position as a key driver of sustainable economic development.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said, "Our partnership with Nafis is a long-term investment in the UAE’s healthcare future. Bringing Emirati graduates into critical clinical and operational roles strengthens our capabilities today while building leadership capacity for tomorrow. Through the Emirati Development Center, we are equipping Emiratis with the skills, experience, and progression opportunities needed to lead a resilient, world-class healthcare system."

The Emirati Development Center is PureHealth’s national talent platform, supporting professionals from entry-level to executive leadership through structured and tailored learning, mentorship, and hands-on experience.

The platform has already supported the progression of hundreds of Emirati professionals, reinforcing PureHealth’s commitment to developing 1,000 future-ready national healthcare leaders by 2030, in alignment with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

The collaboration will be implemented through a structured three-year roadmap from 2026 to 2028, contributing to national workforce development and expanding private-sector Emiratisation across the UAE’s healthcare system.