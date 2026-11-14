UAE leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait over death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammad Al-Malek Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, over the death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammad Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolence to the Kuwaiti Emir.