Sheikh Zayed Festival fireworks light Al Wathba as cultural celebrations continue

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Spectacular fireworks illuminated the skies over Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening, as thousands of visitors gathered to enjoy the dazzling displays and wide range of activities on offer.

The festival also featured a vibrant carnival parade that made its way through various areas of the venue, bringing together performers and entertainment groups representing diverse cultural backgrounds.

The colourful procession showcased traditional performances and folklore inspired by the heritage and customs of different nations, creating a lively celebration of global cultures and reflecting the festival’s rich cultural diversity.

The fireworks displays will return on Saturday evening at 22:00, offering festival visitors another opportunity to enjoy the spectacular show.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to offer a rich variety of cultural, heritage, artistic and entertainment activities through a packed daily programme featuring live performances, interactive experiences and family-friendly attractions that combine the authenticity of Emirati heritage with the diversity of cultures from around the world.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will continue welcoming visitors to Al Wathba until 13th March 2027, presenting a season-long programme that celebrates Emirati national identity, promotes cultural exchange between nations and further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for cultural, heritage and entertainment festivals and events.