Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises 17th Al Ain Book Festival

AL AIN, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is organising the 17th Al Ain Book Festival in Al Ain Square, Al Ain Region, from 17-23 November 2026.

Held under the theme 'An Oasis of Stories', this year’s edition features 230 exhibitors and more than 200 cultural, literary, artistic and entertainment activities catering to all members of the community.

The festival highlights Al Ain Region’s cultural heritage, promotes the presence of the Arabic language and reading in everyday life, and offers shared cultural experiences for families, helping to strengthen family bonds and connections between generations, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family.

The festival offers a diverse programme across eight main pillars: Identity and Culture, Youth and the Future, Childhood and Family, Connected Communities, Poetry Nights: The Sung Word, Voice of Al Ain – Podcast from Abu Dhabi, The Next Chapter, and Flavourful Nights.

Together, they provide opportunities for visitors of all ages to engage with books and ideas, discover local talent and gain a deeper understanding of Al Ain Region’s cultural heritage.

Festival activities will extend to several prominent cultural and educational venues across Al Ain Region, including Al Ain Square, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Majalis Abu Dhabi in Al Ain Region, and a number of schools and universities, expanding community participation and offering diverse cultural and educational experiences for all members of the community.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “Al Ain Book Festival reflects our belief in the enduring value of books and the written word, and the role they play in shaping how we understand our heritage, engage with new ideas and imagine the future. Through platforms such as this, we are nurturing a lasting culture of reading, making it part of everyday life and creating opportunities for families and younger generations to connect through stories, knowledge and shared experiences. By supporting writers, publishers and emerging talent, we are also strengthening the creative voices that will contribute to the UAE’s cultural landscape for generations to come.”

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, “Now in its 17th edition, the Al Ain Book Festival continues to strengthen its position as a cultural and knowledge platform that brings together books, reading and creativity while celebrating the Arabic language and cultural identity rooted in the UAE’s rich heritage. The festival plays an important role in strengthening the presence of Arabic in our cultural and social life, supporting emerging talent and encouraging younger generations to connect with their heritage and identity.

“This edition holds particular significance as it coincides with the Year of Family, offering a diverse range of educational, cultural and artistic programmes at some of Al Ain Region’s most prominent landmarks. These activities help strengthen the presence of culture and knowledge in family and community life, while underscoring the importance of books, Emirati heritage and authentic values as key components of national identity.”

Al Ain Book Festival will hold 90 events under the Childhood and Family pillar, including theatrical performances, storytelling sessions, interactive art workshops and awareness sessions for children, young people and families.

These activities offer opportunities for learning, exploration and participation in shared cultural experiences, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family to strengthen family bonds and connections between generations.

The fifth edition of Poetry Nights: The Sung Word, one of the festival’s flagship cultural programmes, is dedicated to the theme Emirati Sung Poetry, celebrating 20 pioneers of Emirati Nabati poetry whose work has been incorporated into traditional Emirati songs, exploring their contributions to the country’s poetic and musical heritage, preserving elements of cultural identity and passing them on to future generations.

The Youth and the Future pillar offers young people and teenagers opportunities to engage with knowledge, digital experiences and entrepreneurship, while exploring creativity and innovation.

Through The Next Chapter initiative, the festival also extends its programme into Al Ain’s schools and universities, with theatrical performances, storytelling sessions, workshops and other activities delivered in partnership with educational institutions across the region, encouraging students to read and develop their intellectual and creative interests.

The Identity and Culture pillar features a diverse range of cultural sessions highlighting Al Ain Region’s cultural and social identity and exploring aspects of its history and heritage. Connected Communities brings together community partners through a series of sessions and activities designed to encourage participation and strengthen local connections.

Food and creativity come together through Flavourful Nights, which features live cooking demonstrations with chefs, influencers, start-up entrepreneurs and local family-run food producers from Al Ain Region.

This year’s edition also sees the launch of Voice of Al Ain – Podcast from Abu Dhabi. Featuring 14 events, the inaugural programme brings together young people’s experiences and creative contributions to document the region’s oral history through conversations with authors and content creators, sharing stories and experiences connected to Al Ain Region’s history and cultural and community identity.

At Qasr Al Muwaiji, the festival continues its annual tradition of hosting a ceremony to honour the winners of the Kanz Al Jeel Award, now in its fifth edition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to recognise creativity in Nabati poetry.

The wider festival programme includes roaming musical and entertainment performances, alongside an innovative artistic programme exploring emerging forms of creative expression, including AI-generated art, photography and other visual arts.

These activities offer visitors opportunities to explore diverse forms of artistic expression, reinforcing the festival’s role in bringing together heritage and contemporary creativity.

Through its programme of cultural, educational and community activities across the region, Al Ain Book Festival continues to strengthen the Arabic language as a language of culture, knowledge and creativity, support local talent and encourage reading as an everyday practice.

This aligns with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to reinforce the presence of the Arabic language and enhance its role in the cultural and creative landscape.