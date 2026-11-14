Hamdan bin Rashid Foundation, ATRC partner to identify, nurture gifted students

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has signed a cooperation agreement with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) to strengthen collaboration in identifying and nurturing gifted students and developing advanced scientific and technological tools to assess abilities, analyse data and support innovation.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

It was signed by Dr Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Foundation, and Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at ATRC.

The partnership aims to integrate the expertise of both entities in identifying and nurturing gifted students. Areas of cooperation include implementing the Hamdan Talent Scale, developing advanced digital assessment tools using emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), and conducting joint scientific and applied research.

The collaboration also covers developing data analytics models to support assessment and decision-making, designing intelligent reports to help beneficiary entities interpret results, training specialised professionals, exchanging expertise and organising joint scientific conferences, events and workshops.

Dr Al Suwaidi said the agreement represents an important step towards harnessing advanced technologies and AI to improve methods of identifying and nurturing gifted students while enhancing the accuracy of assessment and analytical tools.

He emphasised that combining the Foundation's expertise with ATRC's technological capabilities would create opportunities to develop innovative, data-driven solutions based on scientific research, strengthening the giftedness and innovation ecosystem and supporting the development of students' potential.

Al Dosari said investing in national talent is fundamental to building a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, highlighting ATRC's commitment to leveraging its research and technological capabilities to identify and nurture talent from an early age.

He added that the partnership represents an important step towards connecting education and talent development with research and advanced technology, helping prepare skilled professionals capable of leading scientific and technological progress in the UAE and contributing to shaping its future.