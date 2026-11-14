Dubai Police launches Future Carnival to celebrate World Futures Day

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has launched Future Carnival, featuring a series of events and activities running until 1st December to mark World Futures Day, observed annually on 2nd December following its adoption by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The initiative aims to promote a culture of future foresight, strengthen institutional readiness and encourage proactive approaches to emerging opportunities and challenges.

Coinciding with Eid Al Etihad, the occasion recognises the UAE's achievements in anticipating and shaping the future, while highlighting the importance of forward thinking and strengthening the ability of communities and institutions to prepare for future transformations.

Brigadier Dr. Hamdan Al Ghassiya, Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, said the carnival features interactive activities and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to introduce practical tools and methodologies for anticipating future developments.

The programme includes panel discussions, interactive sessions and workshops examining emerging trends, future opportunities and challenges, alongside innovative business models and leading international experiences supporting the adoption of future professions.

Fatima Rashid Al Alili, Director of the Future Scenarios Department, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police's commitment to moving beyond anticipating future developments towards collaboratively shaping the future of policing.

She emphasised the importance of establishing an institutional culture based on long-term thinking, identifying future opportunities and transforming innovative ideas and scenarios into sustainable initiatives and projects.

Al Alili added that these efforts would strengthen Dubai Police's future planning capabilities and enhance its readiness to respond to emerging transformations.