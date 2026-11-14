University of Khorfakkan hosts day two of International Conference on Sustainable Energy & Power Systems

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Khorfakkan hosted day two of the International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Power Systems (SEPS 2026) in collaboration with the University of Sharjah. The day featured scientists and researchers from a range of local and international academic and research institutions. Among those in attendance were Dr Matthew Gray Hamilton, Senior Scientist and the Aquatic Animal Genetics Lead at WorldFish Malaysia, and Dr Dan Wilhelmsson, Board Member of the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (WIOMSA).

The conference addressed the latest science and innovation in renewables and environmental sustainability. It covered the oceans as a potential source of clean energy and the role of science in delivering sustainable solutions that will underpin the blue economy and help to build a more sustainable future for future generations.

The second day’s proceedings began with a welcoming address by Professor Stephen Widdicombe, Director of the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khorfakkan. In his remarks, he underscored the conference's significance as a scientific platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise among international researchers and experts and for discussing shared challenges in energy, sustainability, and marine sciences.

The science program was structured around four main themes: sustainable energy, food security, climate solutions, and biodiversity (including nature-based economies). The sessions involved the presentation of research papers and scientific briefings on a range of topics including the potential and challenges of marine renewable energy; recycling technologies and their potential for both energy and water security; the development of fisheries and aquaculture; the impact of carbon emissions on the health of the ocean; the use of advanced monitoring technologies for marine carbon; and the application of nature-based solutions to climate change.

The programme included a scientific visit to the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre, where the group saw the Center's facilities and research capabilities related to studying marine ecosystems and protecting their resources. This was an opportunity to share knowledge and explore the potential for research collaboration between the various institutions.

The conference concluded on its third and final day at the University of Sharjah, following a series of scientific sessions and specialized discussions that explored the latest research and innovations in sustainable energy and power systems. These sessions facilitated the exchange of expertise and offered scientific insights to develop future solutions and foster international research collaboration.