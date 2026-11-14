Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates eighth National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the eighth National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi, with the Republic of India taking part as this year’s guest of honour.

Organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the three-day festival runs from 13 to 15 November under the theme “Growing in Unity” and brings together participants from more than 24 countries.

More than 7,000 people of various nationalities attended the opening ceremony, including over 60 ambassadors accredited to the UAE. Among those present were Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, alongside federal and local officials, members of the creative community and people working in cultural and humanitarian fields.

In his opening address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said the festival reflects the UAE’s identity as a society whose people come from many countries and are united by shared, enduring values. He paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his role in building a society in which people of different faiths and cultural backgrounds live in safety, dignity and peace.

“We are fortunate to live in a country led by His Highness,” he said. “He has helped build a unique society where people of different faiths and cultural backgrounds live in safety, dignity and peace.”

Sheikh Nahyan recalled the UAE President’s words, “In the UAE, everyone is Emirati,” and said they captured the spirit of coexistence at the heart of the festival. He thanked the individuals and institutions whose support helped make this year’s event possible before declaring the eighth edition open.

Speaking about the theme “Growing in Unity”, Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE draws strength from its ability to respect differences, recognise what people have in common and work towards shared goals. He added that the country demonstrates every day how diversity and unity can reinforce one another.

Sheikh Nahyan said he was pleased that the festival was taking place at a park named in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. He praised her longstanding commitment to women, children and families, saying her work had helped shape the compassionate and inclusive society the UAE takes pride in today. He also expressed his gratitude for her wisdom, leadership and continued service to the country.

Welcoming India as guest of honour, Sheikh Nahyan thanked Dr Mittal for taking part and recalled the centuries of trade, travel and cultural exchange across the Arabian Sea that laid the foundations for relations between the two countries. He said those ties had developed into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning trade, education, technology and other fields.

Sheikh Nahyan also praised the Indian community’s contributions to the UAE’s development and its continuing role in the country’s social and cultural life. To mark the friendship between the two countries, he announced a special planting ceremony in the Gardens of Tolerance and invited attendees to take part in planting a living symbol of the ties between the Emirati and Indian peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan said the festival’s programme of music, art, food and discussions would give visitors the chance to discover other traditions and form new friendships. He said people put tolerance into practice every day by listening to others, learning from them and welcoming them with openness.

He pointed to the Gardens of Tolerance as an expression of this year’s theme. Since opening in 2024, the gardens have brought together plant species from around the world alongside those native to the UAE, with each species retaining its distinctive characteristics while contributing to a varied landscape.

Sheikh Nahyan also welcomed the women who travelled from Al Wathba to the festival grounds along the Path of Tolerance. He said their journey highlighted health and well-being, one of the path’s central themes. Marking the Year of the Family, he wished mothers, grandmothers, sisters and daughters lasting health, strength and the opportunity to thrive. He said healthy families are the foundation of strong, sustainable communities and encouraged everyone to make well-being a daily priority.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Dr Mittal said India’s selection as guest of honour reflected the special place his country holds in the hearts of the people of the UAE. He thanked Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his continued support for the Indian community and its institutions and for recognising its role in the UAE’s success. He said Sheikh Nahyan’s guidance had been a source of strength and support for the more than four million Indians who call the UAE home.

The ambassador said the festival carried forward the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations of a country built on tolerance, respect and acceptance of others. He welcomed the decision to establish Zayed the Founder Day, observed annually on 7 January to celebrate the Founding Father’s life, legacy and values.

Dr Mittal added that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country had become a global example of social cohesion, with people of more than 200 nationalities living and working together in safety and peace.

He said festivals such as this show how coexistence takes shape in everyday life through art, music, food, stories and friendships. He cited karak tea as an example, saying the drink had come from India and become part of daily life in the UAE, where it is now a familiar afternoon tradition shared by both communities.

The ambassador said India’s participation celebrated that spirit of cultural exchange. He announced that Indian performing groups would present works depicting everyday life among the Koli, a traditional fishing community in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The opening ceremony featured international performances on the main stage, including appearances by the Voices of Tolerance ensemble, whose performers come from dozens of countries. Emirati and Arab heritage performances celebrated the UAE’s cultural identity and its openness to cultures from the East and West. The opening day also featured arts activities, joint exhibitions, short performances promoting peace, creative readings, competitions, prizes and giveaways.

The festival brings Emirati citizens and residents of all nationalities together to take part in activities and learn about one another’s cultures, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision for peaceful coexistence.