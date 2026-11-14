UAE strongly condemns targeting of Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent people, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. Furthermore, the UAE warned against the ongoing Israeli aggression and military escalation, which exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, emphasising the importance of protecting medical facilities, institutions and healthcare workers, and ensuring that they are not targeted during conflict.

The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to safeguard civilian lives and ensure the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a serious political horizon that achieves comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.