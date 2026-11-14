UAE and Mozambique Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed President Chapo and expressed his hope that the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations and open new opportunities for cooperation.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, renewable energy, food security and agriculture. They reaffirmed their commitment to building on the progress in bilateral relations in support of both countries’ development priorities and mutual interests, as well as the aspirations of their peoples for prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the importance of the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December, in advancing international efforts to address global water challenges and develop innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of water resources for future generations.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Mozambique, expressing hope that the agreement would significantly strengthen economic ties at both the government and private-sector levels.

His Highness underscored that fostering trade and investment partnerships with countries across the African continent is a key strategic priority for the UAE. He expressed his hope that the two countries would further expand and diversify their relations and make the most of available opportunities to advance development and prosperity for their peoples.

Also attending the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials. The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying President Chapo, which included a number of ministers and officials.

His Highness and President Chapo also witnessed the exchange of two memoranda of understanding on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and tourism. The MoUs were exchanged by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Basílio Zefanias Muhate, Minister of Economy of Mozambique.