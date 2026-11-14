Experts urge early personalised care to improve long-term obesity treatment outcomes

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Healthcare experts have emphasised the importance of earlier intervention, personalised treatment and sustained medical support to improve long-term patient outcomes. The call came as international and regional specialists convened for the 8th UAE Obesity Conference and 3rd World Obesity Federation (WOF) MENA Conference, co-chaired by M42's Healthpoint and Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC).

Held on 7–8 November at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, the conference explored obesity’s complex biological, genetic and environmental drivers under the theme “Obesity Management: Beyond Weight Loss", emphasising the need to look beyond weight alone.

Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of global efforts to prevent chronic diseases such as obesity. Addressing obesity requires a more proactive and integrated health ecosystem, which we continue to strengthen through data-driven approaches to understanding health risks and delivering care tailored to each individual’s needs, alongside implementing a range of awareness initiatives, expanding access to early detection and screening services, and delivering evidence-based, integrated care pathways. This comprehensive approach empowers individuals to take practical and sustainable steps towards improving their health, and the effectiveness of these efforts is measured by their lasting impact on people’s health and quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

Advances in obesity medicine are expanding the choices available to patients. Alongside established injectable therapies and metabolic and bariatric surgery, newer oral medications may offer eligible individuals an alternative to established injectable therapies, allowing clinicians to consider this option as part of an individual treatment plan.

International clinical guidelines were a key focus of the conference, with specialists examining how obesity-related complications and previous treatment history inform treatment decisions.

Dr. Mohammed Al Hadad, Medical Director, Head of Surgical Specialities, and Head of the Weight Loss, Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Centre of Excellence at Healthpoint, said:

“A central question for this conference is how advances in obesity treatment can translate into better decisions for individual patients. For some patients, surgery may offer benefits that extend well beyond weight reduction, including improvements in diabetes and other metabolic conditions. The challenge is identifying who is most likely to benefit, explaining the potential risks and outcomes, and helping people make informed decisions about their treatment."

For patients considering medication, treatment duration is another key consideration. Understanding how long treatment may continue and what to expect if medication is stopped helps patients set realistic expectations before care begins.

Dr. Sara Suliman, Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist and Clinical Lead for Obesity and Bariatrics at ICLDEC, said, "Obesity is a chronic relapsing disease with more than 200 health complications, including diabetes, hypertension, ischaemic heart disease, fatty liver disease, amongst others. Obesity management medications have advanced greatly with the availability of newer medications targeting not just weight loss but treatment and prevention of these complications. Personalisation of care, however, is key, knowing when to select which treatment for which patient. The IFSO/WOF guidelines and the Nature Medicine commission in data-driven obesity management, which were presented at the conference, are exciting projects aiming to help with this question.”

Improving obesity care means addressing not only treatment availability but also the barriers that prevent people from seeking help. Fear of judgement, misconceptions about obesity and uncertainty about treatment options can discourage people from speaking to a healthcare professional. This can delay the detection of related health conditions. These challenges informed conference discussions on prevention, early detection and the economic impact of untreated obesity.