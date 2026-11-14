UAE, Chinese officials explore publishing innovation at Sharjah Book Fair

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Culture, and Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, visited the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) pavilion at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026). During the visit, they were briefed on the Fund's programmes to support publishers, help them grow their businesses and promote the long-term sustainability of the publishing industry.

They were received by Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), who outlined the Fund’s achievements and its three specialised tracks: Launch, Scale and Disrupt. Established by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, Onshur helps aspiring publishers enter the industry, supports established publishing houses seeking to expand into new markets, and backs companies developing innovative technologies for the sector.

Ben Chaibah highlighted the graduation of 16 projects in publishing and the cultural industries under the Launch Track in 2026, as well as the Fund’s strategic investment in KlooBR, winner of the Disrupt Track. The company is showcasing its AI-powered solutions for the publishing industry at Onshur’s pavilion.

During the visit, Al Nakhi expressed admiration for Onshur’s initiatives and interest in exploring potential collaboration to support publishers applying to the Fund’s programmes. He also showed interest in potential collaboration with KlooBR to develop innovative solutions for the publishing industry. Ben Chaibah welcomed the dignitaries' visit to Onshur's pavilion, highlighting the importance of such visits in raising awareness of the Fund's initiatives and programmes.