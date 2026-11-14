Dubai Chambers launches Quality Performance Lab for business excellence

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers organised the 'Quality Performance Lab' event to promote a culture of quality and institutional excellence within the business community and enable companies to enhance their performance and operational efficiency through innovative, interactive learning experiences and practical tools.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI) UAE Network in conjunction with World Quality Week 2026. It aimed to encourage the adoption of international best practices in quality and institutional excellence, strengthen companies’ ability to address operational challenges, enhance performance and competitiveness, and support sustainable business growth.

The event brought together 70 representatives of the business community and professionals specialising in quality, operations, customer experience, strategy, and performance management. Participants engaged in an interactive learning experience that involved analysing a realistic business case, exploring operational challenges, and developing innovative solutions to enhance organisational performance.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said: “Fostering a culture of quality and institutional excellence is essential to strengthening companies’ competitiveness and ability to achieve sustainable growth. We are committed to helping businesses adopt best practices and strengthen their capabilities through initiatives that offer practical tools to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. These efforts are designed to support companies in adapting to the evolving business environment and strengthen their readiness to capitalise on growth opportunities.”

The event adopted an interactive approach that went beyond traditional lectures and presentations. Working in teams under the guidance of quality experts, participants analysed a realistic business case, examined relevant data and evidence, and identified the root causes of operational challenges. They then developed practical solutions and measurable indicators to assess the impact of improvements.

Activities focused on four interconnected areas: Customer Journey, Process Performance, Quality Culture, and Business Impact. This enabled participants to explore the relationships between these areas and their role in enhancing organisational performance and strengthening companies’ ability to achieve their objectives.

The interactive experience also included an unexpected business scenario that required participating teams to apply analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills to develop evidence-based improvement proposals. This helped strengthen their ability to apply quality principles when addressing real challenges within their organisations.

The event highlighted the importance of moving beyond a focus on compliance with standards and requirements towards adopting integrated approaches that enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, embed a culture of continuous improvement, and deliver tangible benefits in organisational performance.