President of Mozambique visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Gueta Chapo; Riduan Ismael Adamo, Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to the UAE; a number of senior Mozambican officials; and the accompanying delegation.

The President and the delegation toured the mosque’s halls and outer colonnades, where they learned about its founding history and its civilisational message of coexistence, tolerance and openness to others, rooted in the legacy and values of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They were also briefed on the significant role of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in presenting the tolerant Islamic culture and strengthening cultural dialogue among peoples around the world.

Cultural Tour Specialist Saeif Al Mutawa gave the President and the delegation a detailed explanation of the mosque’s beauty and the Islamic architectural arts that are evident in every corner. He also spoke about the finest achievements of Islamic civilisation across the ages, including the artistic and geometric designs that come together in the mosque in all their diversity to reflect cultures in harmony within a single creative work.

On the sidelines of the visit, President Daniel Chapo said, "Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was built to convey what we believe to be its central message: spreading peace in the world, starting from here. We were deeply moved by the white colours that symbolise peace and are reflected in its architectural details. This is important, because the fundamental aim of Islam is peace. Islam means peace. For Mozambique, a country currently working for peace and reconciliation through the inclusive national dialogue underway in our country, this visit holds great significance for us. That is why building such a mosque, as a symbol of peace in the United Arab Emirates and a symbol of peace in the world, is of the utmost importance.”

The mosque’s guest was presented with a souvenir reflecting the mosque's beauty; a compass whose design was inspired by its chandeliers; and a copy of the book 'Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace'. The book highlights the mosque's unique architecture and takes readers on an illustrated journey through its architectural and geometric beauty, through a selection of award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” Photography Award.