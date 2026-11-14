Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sunday

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with low clouds forming over some areas, particularly coastal regions and islands.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening over the sea, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough in the west, with high tides at 15:04 and 06:21, and low tides at 08:44 and 22:56.

The Oman Sea will be slight, with high tides at 12:02 and 01:48, and low tides at 18:55 and 08:16.