Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi marks 30th anniversary

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is marking its 30th anniversary as it continues to implement its Strategic Plan (2026–2030), shaping a new era of environmental leadership in Abu Dhabi, drawing on three decades of science-led environmental action and effective partnerships.

Since 1996, EAD has led efforts to protect the emirate's environment and ensure the sustainability of its natural resources, continuing a legacy pioneered by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, whose vision established that progress and preservation must go hand in hand.

EAD serves as the emirate's primary environmental authority, responsible for developing and implementing policies that deliver measurable outcomes across conservation, biodiversity and natural resource management. Working with government entities, the private sector, research institutions, and local and international communities, EAD translates environmental commitments into practical, large-scale impact that advances Abu Dhabi's sustainability agenda regionally and globally.

These efforts have yielded measurable outcomes. Marine and terrestrial protected areas now cover 20% of Abu Dhabi's area, while previously threatened species have been successfully saved. Among them is the Arabian Oryx, reclassified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) from Extinct in the Wild in 1972 to Vulnerable in 2011, the first such achievement for any species worldwide.

EAD also operates one of the region's most advanced air quality monitoring networks, tracking 17 pollutants and collecting 145 million data points annually with 99% accuracy. It has also pioneered the region's first odour monitoring network.

Marine resources have been restored and managed within scientifically sustainable limits, with the Sustainable Fishing Index reaching 100% in 2025, up from 8% eight years earlier.

This evidence has translated into effective policy action. EAD introduced the region's first integrated Single-Use Plastic Policy in 2020 and enforced a ban on single-use plastic bags in June 2022, driving a 95% reduction in their use across major retailers.

In 2025, the agency launched the region's first comprehensive Climate Change Adaptation Plan (2025–2050). That same year, Abu Dhabi was recognised by the United Nations University as the GCC's first Regional Centre of Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development, reinforcing the emirate's position as a regional environmental knowledge leader.

Together, these achievements demonstrate the impact of sustained, science-led governance and form the foundation for EAD's Strategic Plan (2026–2030).

Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee of EAD, said: “Abu Dhabi's environmental leadership reflects deliberate governance, disciplined execution, and a long-term commitment to uphold the highest standards of accountability. What distinguishes this emirate is how we have chosen to lead, through science, foresight, and the conviction that stewardship of nature is inseparable from enduring prosperity.”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said, "Since the beginning, everything EAD has done has been focused on the future. Every legislation enacted, every ecosystem restored, and every community empowered was a decision made for future generations. Thirty years of science, policy and partnerships have transformed Abu Dhabi's environmental landscape and established the emirate as a model of what sustained, evidence-based stewardship can achieve.

“That same spirit now carries us forward. This new chapter is an acceleration, empowered by AI and innovation, defined by climate resilience and bold legislative ambition, and guided by an unwavering commitment to net-zero carbon development and a biodiversity-rich future. Three decades of measurable progress have set a firm foundation for the far-reaching ambitions ahead.”

EAD's Strategic Plan (2026–2030) is built on decades of evidence and shaped through an intensive engagement process, drawing on more than 170 global benchmarks and the participation of more than 25 leading international experts.

Structured around 9 priorities aligned with government directions and 124 measurable indicators, the strategy tracks environmental outcomes, including cleaner air, healthier seas, restored species and lower emissions.

It advances a vision of Abu Dhabi as a thriving environment, anchored in climate-resilience leadership, biodiversity restoration, environmental circularity, AI-enabled environmental intelligence and community-led behavioural change.

Implementation has been underway since January 2026, with tangible progress across several priority areas and strengthened collaboration with government, industry, academia and community partners.

The 30th anniversary marks a milestone in this journey, giving renewed momentum to the plan's priorities and reflecting EAD's longstanding approach of combining strategic ambition with smart, measurable action.

The 2026–2030 strategy positions EAD as both a guardian of the environment and a driver of environmental innovation and policy leadership. It marks a shift from reactive monitoring to predictive and preventative action, integrating artificial intelligence, digital twins, autonomous systems and advanced modelling to anticipate challenges before they arise.

This transformation supports EAD's ambition to become a fully AI-enabled environmental authority, improving efficiency, accuracy and collaboration across government and key sectors. It aligns with the UAE's national direction to transition 50% of government services to Agentic AI within two years, while charting EAD's path towards 100% AI-enabled environmental governance by 2030, supporting Abu Dhabi's contribution to the UAE's net-zero goals.

To mark the occasion, EAD launched its “30 Years Protecting Tomorrow” anniversary campaign, a year-long programme of storytelling, milestones and community engagement that celebrates its achievements, honours those who contributed to its journey and invites the community to help shape a shared future. Drawing on archival imagery and first-hand accounts from those who helped shape EAD, the campaign brings the agency's history to life while highlighting the collective responsibility underpinning its work.