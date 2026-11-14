UAE, Mozambique conclude CEPA negotiations as non-oil trade reaches around $2.6 bn

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Mozambique have concluded negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The final terms of the agreement were announced today in Abu Dhabi. The announcement took place in the presence of Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

The conclusion of negotiations was announced by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Basílio Zefanias Muhate, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Mozambique. Once signed, ratified and in force, the CEPA will reduce customs duties, remove trade barriers and expand market access, while providing a stable framework for investment.

Al Zeyoudi said, "Concluding CEPA negotiations with Mozambique marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s efforts to expand its network of trade and investment partnerships across the African continent. It reflects the commitment of both our nations to elevate economic relations toward broader integration and sustainable growth. Mozambique’s economic potential and vital location in East Africa offer promising opportunities, and this agreement will foster a more open and competitive environment for our business communities by facilitating market access for goods and services, encouraging mutual investment, and opening new avenues for cooperation in priority sectors.”

Al Zeyoudi added: “This partnership strengthens the UAE’s economic presence in African markets and reinforces our position as a global hub connecting markets and international trade corridors. By supporting more efficient and resilient supply chains, it will create new opportunities for businesses to grow and expand, enhance trade and investment flows, and deliver sustainable economic benefits for both our nations.”

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Mozambique reached approximately US$2.6 billion in 2025, a 91.6% increase compared to 2024 and almost five times the value recorded in 2019. This momentum has continued into 2026, with non-oil trade reaching US$2.5 billion in the first nine months of the year, a 49% increase on the same period in 2025.

Muhate said: “This agreement marks a new phase in our relations with the UAE. It will help Mozambican producers reach new markets through one of the world’s premier trade hubs, while encouraging Emirati investment in sectors such as agro-processing, industry and infrastructure.”

The CEPA is expected to open avenues for cooperation in priority sectors including energy, logistics, agriculture and food security, mining and critical minerals, and manufacturing. It builds on significant UAE investment in Mozambique, including XRG’s 10% stake in the Area 4 concession of the Rovuma Basin. It also builds on DP World’s role in the expansion of the Port of Maputo, a key gateway for trade in Southern Africa.

The CEPA program is a cornerstone of the UAE’s foreign trade agenda. Since the program’s launch in September 2021, several agreements have been concluded with promising economies across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.