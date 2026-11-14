UAE's global jiu-jitsu leadership recognised at JJIF congress

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's leading role in developing jiu-jitsu globally was praised at the annual congress of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where delegates approved decisions to strengthen governance, expand the sport's international reach and advance efforts to secure Olympic recognition.

The congress endorsed policies supporting recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), discussed preparations for jiu-jitsu's participation in The World Games 2029 and approved new anti-doping regulations for 2027.

It also approved the annual financial and audit reports, confirmed the re-election of Gregory Vallarino as JJIF Vice-President representing Pan America and ratified the appointment of Sara Paganini as a Board member.

Delegates reviewed plans for a unified database, an individual licensing system and the international competition calendar for 2026–2028, alongside technical regulations and membership matters.

JJIF President Panagiotis Theodoropoulos told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Abu Dhabi was a key partner in developing the sport and an ideal destination for major international championships.

He expressed confidence that IOC recognition could be secured in 2027, paving the way for efforts to include jiu-jitsu in the Olympic programme.

Theodoropoulos welcomed Abu Dhabi's hosting of the next World Championship, coinciding with the federation's 40th anniversary, and said the occasion would feature educational programmes for children and training initiatives for coaches.

He praised Abu Dhabi's support for countries facing financial difficulties in participating in international competitions, noting that World Championships typically attract between 70 and 90 countries. He also highlighted the sport's role in promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect for different cultures.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, who attended on behalf of Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, President of both federations and JJIF First Vice-President, said the decisions would strengthen the sport's administrative and technical frameworks and support national federations.

He highlighted the UAE's contribution to developing jiu-jitsu globally, noting Abu Dhabi's role as host of the JJIF headquarters and annual congress, held alongside the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The congress concluded with a review of the federation's achievements in 2025 and 2026 and proposals for the venue and date of its 2027 meeting.