SPC Free Zone, Wio Bank simplify business banking access

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wio Bank during the ongoing 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) to facilitate access to business banking services for companies registered in the free zone through convenient digital account-opening procedures.

The MoU was signed by Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, and Naser Al Mansoori, Director of Government and Corporate Affairs at Wio Bank. Under the agreement, SPC Free Zone will highlight Wio Bank's business banking services to registered companies and coordinate referrals of interested businesses. Wio Bank will then contact these companies and review their account-opening applications in accordance with its eligibility criteria and established banking procedures.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “We are committed to simplifying business setup by addressing the practical challenges entrepreneurs face when establishing their companies. Obtaining a trade licence is just the first step. Businesses also need access to banking services to begin operations, manage transactions and pursue new opportunities. Our partnership with Wio Bank will make these services more accessible, allowing entrepreneurs to focus their time and resources on growing their businesses and expanding into new markets.”

He added: “We aim to provide services that meet businesses' needs at every stage of their operations. Our collaboration with digital financial institutions will help improve the investor experience and support startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in establishing and operating their businesses efficiently in a flexible business environment.”

Naser Al Mansoori, Director of Government and Corporate Affairs at Wio Bank, said: “Opening a bank account is a crucial step in getting a business up and running. We designed Wio Business to simplify this process through a fully digital experience that also enables companies to manage payments and everyday transactions with ease. Through our partnership with SPC Free Zone, we aim to make these services accessible to startups and SMEs in publishing, the creative industries and other sectors, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses.”

The partnership will expand SPC Free Zone's business support services by connecting registered companies with specialised banking solutions to help them manage their operations. It also supports the free zone's efforts to attract new businesses and improve services for existing companies.

The partnership also aligns with Sharjah's efforts to attract investment, promote entrepreneurship, support businesses across various sectors and diversify the local economy.