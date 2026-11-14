Four Al Ali brothers compete at Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the Al Ali household, jiu-jitsu is a family affair. Four brothers, aged between six and 16, share a love for the sport, train for competitions and cheer each other on. This week, all four have come together at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, turning what began as one brother’s interest five years ago into a family story.

For Ghanim, Nasser, Khaled and Mansour, jiu-jitsu is a regular topic of conversation at home. Each has his own training schedule, coach and ambitions, but they share the same passion for the sport and the excitement of competing on the international stage.

It all began with Ghanim, the eldest, who discovered jiu-jitsu at school when he was 11. His coaches quickly noticed his talent and ability to pick up techniques, and he soon began competing in tournaments.

Five years later, the 16-year-old is a member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, with several medals to his name, including gold at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship 2025 and bronze at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship 2026.

Watching their elder brother train, compete and win medals was enough to convince the younger three to give jiu-jitsu a try. Saeed, 11, Khaled, 10, and Mansour, just six, soon followed in Ghanim's footsteps.

Their father, Nasser Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Ali, has watched that interest grow from one child to four.

"From the beginning, we could see Ghanim's talent and love for jiu-jitsu, so we encouraged and supported him. As he improved and started winning medals, he became a role model for his three younger brothers, who decided to take up the same sport. Today, we are proud to see all four of our sons competing at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship," he said.

Interestingly, their father has a background in boxing, but none of his sons followed him into the sport. He never tried to influence their choice and was happy to see them develop their own interest in jiu-jitsu.

With four young athletes in the house, training and competitions have become part of the family's routine. But their father is clear that schoolwork is a top priority.

“Education comes first. Just as we want our children to achieve success in jiu-jitsu, we also want them to do well at school. The sport has taught them discipline and time management, and these are some of the most important benefits we have seen,” he said.

Among the four, Ghanim has already made his mark on the international stage. His father says the teenager takes his preparations seriously, often starting well ahead of competitions and following a strict training and nutrition programme.

“Ghanim has a lot of patience and determination. When he sets a goal, he works very hard to achieve it. He challenges himself before he challenges his opponent,” his father said.

Ghanim's ambition is to become one of the leading athletes in the UAE national team. Meanwhile, his three younger brothers are developing their own skills and gaining experience through regular competitions.

For their parents, seeing all four sons compete at world’s biggest jiu-jitsu stage is a special moment. Five years ago, it was just Ghanim discovering a new sport at school. Today, the family has four jiu-jitsu athletes, each chasing his own goals but all sharing the same passion.