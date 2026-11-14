UAE, Mozambique expand trade cooperation at high-level business roundtable

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has organised a high-level UAE-Mozambique Business Roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

The roundtable aimed to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, explore new economic partnership opportunities and expand collaboration between the business communities of both nations. It was held in the presence of Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Basílio Zefanias Muhate, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Mozambique. It was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Director of the African Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mansour Al Juwaied, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique; and Khalid bin Hadi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside senior officials, business leaders and representatives of investment institutions and major companies from both countries.

President Chapo said Mozambique looks forward to strengthening its economic and investment partnership with the UAE and drawing on Abu Dhabi’s expertise and successful experience. He said this would broaden bilateral cooperation and support partnerships with Emirati companies and institutions across vital sectors.

The president highlighted the investment opportunities created by Mozambique’s strategic location, which provides access to regional and international markets. He noted that the government is implementing development plans to advance the national economy and expand productive capacity by attracting investment in energy, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and technology. He also pointed to the following priorities:

-Power generation, where Mozambique has significant potential and is seeking to develop new projects; industry, through new industrial facilities that support economic diversification; digital transformation and artificial intelligence, across both the public and private sectors; and logistics, with the aim of becoming a regional logistics and commercial hub by developing roads, railways, ports and airports.

President Chapo noted that his delegation includes companies from the electricity, digital transformation, tourism and infrastructure sectors. He invited UAE investors and business leaders to visit Mozambique and to take part in an upcoming business forum in Maputo and the Mozambique International Investment Conference. He affirmed his country’s readiness to provide investors with the necessary support and facilities.

Al Zeyoudi said, "Mozambique is a trade and investment partner of immense potential. Our goal is to open new avenues for private sector cooperation between our two nations in energy, logistics, agriculture and critical minerals. Today’s roundtable provides an important platform for dialogue between the public and private sectors, helping us identify new opportunities, expand trade and investment flows and advance our shared interests.”

Al Zeyoudi noted that trade between the two countries is growing rapidly. In 2025, bilateral non-oil trade reached US$2.6 billion, a 91.6% increase compared to 2024. In the first nine months of 2026, bilateral non-oil trade reached approximately US$2.5 billion, close to the full-year total for 2025.

He added that the UAE is a key destination for Mozambican exports. These include gemstones, precious metals, agricultural products, and base metals such as aluminium and copper, which serve as essential inputs for industry. He noted that cooperation extends to joint projects in LNG and renewable energy, and highlighted promising opportunities to expand the partnership in mining to support Mozambique’s economic transformation and industrial development.

Muhate said, "The UAE has become one of the primary sources of foreign investment in Mozambique in recent years, and we deeply value the confidence that Emirati companies have placed in our economy. We see promising opportunities for our Emirati partners in sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, mining and infrastructure. The UAE’s role as a global trade hub also facilitates access for Mozambican products to new markets.”

Khalid bin Hadi said economic relations between the UAE and Mozambique are built on promising opportunities for cooperation across vital sectors, including natural gas, renewable energy, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure development. He noted that Mozambique’s natural resources, agricultural potential and strategic location complement Abu Dhabi’s expertise in infrastructure, energy, logistics and international investment, creating broad prospects for expanding economic and investment partnerships.

He added that the private sector is a cornerstone of this partnership. By fostering engagement between the two business communities and facilitating new partnerships, it can unlock commercial and investment opportunities in both markets, support industrial growth, create jobs and help companies access new markets.

Participants also explored cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, food security, industrial parks and critical minerals. The two sides also signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding during the roundtable. These cover human resource development, development finance, space science and technology, transport and logistics, and renewable energy.