UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national affairs in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses held cordial discussions and reviewed a number of issues related to the nation and its people, particularly the UAE’s development priorities and efforts to further enhance the wellbeing of its people. The discussions also focused on preparing for future needs, supporting continued growth and prosperity, and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness and standing.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.