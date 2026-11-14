Abu Dhabi's support advances jiu-jitsu's Olympic recognition bid: President of JJEU

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Michael Korn, President of the Ju-Jitsu European Union (JJEU), has praised Abu Dhabi's support for the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), highlighting its role in developing the sport globally and hosting major international events.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the JJIF Congress in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Korn said the emirate and continental federations are working together to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

He described IOC recognition as a key priority, noting that progress towards this goal featured prominently on the congress agenda.

Korn also highlighted jiu-jitsu's continued global expansion, with growing participation reflecting the sport's increasing international appeal.