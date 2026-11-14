India, China, Russia, Malaysia share lead at Asian Nations Chess Cup in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- India, China, Russia and Malaysia share the lead at the Asian Nations Chess Cup in Abu Dhabi with eight points each after five rounds.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the tournament is organised by Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club under the supervision of the Asian Chess Federation, in cooperation with the UAE Chess Federation.

In the fifth round, Russia drew 2-2 with Kazakhstan, India defeated Mongolia 3.5-0.5, China beat Lebanon 4-0, Uzbekistan overcame Sri Lanka 3.5-0.5, and Malaysia edged Syria 2.5-1.5.

UAE "B" defeated Oman 3.5-0.5, Palestine beat Bahrain 2.5-1.5, and UAE "C" overcame Pakistan 3-1.

In the women's third round, Russia defeated Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5, China beat India 3-1, Uzbekistan overcame Mongolia 4-0, Sri Lanka defeated UAE "A" 3-1, New Zealand beat UAE "B" 2.5-1.5, and UAE "C" defeated Pakistan 2.5-1.5.

Russia lead the women's standings with six points, followed by Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, all tied for second with four points each.