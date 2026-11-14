EU urges Israel to reopen Gaza crossings amid worsening humanitarian crisis

BRUSSELS, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has expressed grave concern over the persistent and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, warning that severe flooding and winter conditions are worsening living conditions and human suffering.

In a statement issued by the High Representative on behalf of the EU, the bloc stressed the need to respect international law, including international humanitarian law, and protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, medical personnel and facilities. It described the recent airstrike on Nasser Hospital as "deeply alarming".

The EU urged Israel to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale, reopen all Gaza border crossings and enable the work of the United Nations, its agencies and humanitarian organisations, including NGOs.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the two-state solution and called on all actors to fully implement the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 without delay.