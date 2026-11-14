Wilde, Taylor-Brown win Dubai T100 titles

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won the men's professional race at the Dubai T100 Triathlon in Al Mamzar on Saturday, while Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown claimed the women's title and took the lead in the series standings ahead of next month's final in Qatar.

Reigning T100 World Champion Wilde secured victory less than 24 hours after finishing third at the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) Abu Dhabi, clocking 3:11:43 to finish 1 minute and 9 seconds ahead of compatriot Kyle Smith. Germany's Mika Noodt finished third.

Wilde pulled clear in the final nine kilometres of the run to claim his third T100 victory of the season, following wins in Singapore and the French Riviera. He now leads the standings with 105 points, 42 ahead of Smith.

In the women's race, Taylor-Brown won in 3:35:19, finishing 10 seconds ahead of New Zealand's Nicole van der Kaay, with defending champion Julie Derron of Switzerland third.

The Briton moved to the top of the standings with 96 points, six ahead of Derron, while Van der Kaay climbed to third with 63. It was Taylor-Brown's second T100 victory this season after winning in Pamplona in May.

Wilde said competing in two races within 24 hours had been physically demanding, explaining that racing the sprint distance before the T100 was preferable to the reverse order because of their different demands on speed, power and endurance.

Taylor-Brown expressed delight at her victory, saying the race had gone according to plan despite suffering cramps during the cycling stage, which forced her to ease off and stay close to her rivals.

The Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend concludes on Sunday with the amateur 100km race followed by the Sprint, with more than 3,000 amateur athletes representing over 50 nationalities taking part across the weekend.