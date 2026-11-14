Artists highlight cultural diversity, Emirati identity at DIFC Art Nights

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati and international artists participating in DIFC Art Nights have highlighted the event's role in bringing cultures together, celebrating Emirati heritage and fostering cross-cultural dialogue through contemporary art.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the artists said Dubai provides an inspiring cultural environment that embraces talent from diverse nationalities and artistic backgrounds, encourages the exchange of experiences and supports the exploration of innovative creative approaches. They emphasised that art serves as a universal language that transcends cultural and linguistic differences.

Organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the event runs until 15th November at Gate Village in DIFC, featuring more than 600 artworks by Emirati and international artists. Its programme includes art exhibitions, interactive installations, hands-on workshops and live performances, reflecting the continued growth of Dubai's cultural and creative landscape.

Emirati artist and calligrapher Mohammed Al Tamimi said his first participation in DIFC Art Nights reflects his commitment to promoting the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and strengthening younger generations' connection to their language and cultural identity. He noted that the event offers an opportunity to engage directly with audiences and introduce them to the various stages of creating artworks.

Al Tamimi explained that he is presenting an artwork inspired by a message from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, encouraging ambition, aspirations for the future and continuous development and achievement.

He added that the artwork is being created live before visitors using Arabic calligraphy and colours and is expected to remain on display at DIFC for six months, allowing visitors to appreciate the aesthetic qualities and cultural significance of Arabic lettering.

Emirati visual artist and engineer Dr. Suad Sultan Al Shamsi said her third participation in DIFC Art Nights reflects the event's importance in supporting women's presence in the visual arts and providing opportunities for female artists from diverse backgrounds to express their ideas and creativity.

Al Shamsi explained that she is presenting an artwork entitled “Windows and Stories”, which explores the cultural and human diversity of Dubai's society and the different stories and experiences of individuals and families. She noted that Dubai brings together people of various nationalities and cultures in an environment characterised by coexistence and communication.

She added that her artworks adopt a surrealist-realist approach, combining oil paints and mixed media with symbolic representations of animals, including the lion, which represents strength and courage, as well as the falcon, elephant and owl, each carrying different meanings and cultural associations.

Russian artist Kira Melnikova, who has lived in Dubai for more than 15 years, said the emirate's artistic environment inspires artists and provides opportunities for interaction between cultures, strengthening human dialogue through creativity.

Melnikova said her first participation in DIFC Art Nights includes three artworks from a series entitled “The Geometry Between Us”, exploring identity, memory, cultural heritage and human connections, particularly how traditions and experiences are passed from one generation to another.

She explained that her artworks incorporate two main visual elements: geometric patterns and human hands. The geometric motifs represent cultural heritage transmitted across civilisations, while human hands serve as a visual language capable of conveying emotions and messages without words.

Melnikova said she drew inspiration for the geometric patterns from Morocco, the Spanish city of Córdoba and Dubai's historic Al Bastakiya district. She noted that similarities between decorative patterns in architecture across cultures reflect shared civilisational connections and the transmission of knowledge and artistic traditions through generations.

She added that she uses oil paints, texture paste and gold leaf in her works, expressing appreciation for the support she receives from Dubai Culture and her aspiration to participate in further art exhibitions.

Melnikova emphasised that DIFC Art Nights enables artists to communicate their messages to a broad audience while offering visitors opportunities to discover creative experiences that reflect cultural diversity and shared human values.