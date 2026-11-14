Hatton leads DP World Tour Championship ahead of final round

DUBAI, 14th November, 2026 (WAM) -- England's Tyrrell Hatton leads the 2026 DP World Tour Championship after the third round on Saturday, reaching nine under par to take a one-stroke advantage over France's Victor Perez ahead of Sunday's final round.

Perez sits second at eight under, while Rory McIlroy, Eugenio Chacarra, Adam Scott and Francesco Laporta share fourth place at five under.

In the Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World, Chacarra, the pre-tournament leader, carded a third-round 68 to draw level with McIlroy, who is chasing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, matching Scotland's Colin Montgomerie.

Jon Rahm, winner of last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, saw his chances of topping the season standings diminish after finishing at three under par. American Patrick Reed carded a 67 to improve his position following a difficult start.

Hatton anticipated a challenging final round, citing his experience on the closing holes and determination to deliver his best performance.

England's Dan Bradbury recorded the lowest round of the day with a 66 to move to four under par.